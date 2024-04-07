Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,552 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after buying an additional 3,326,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $43,686,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,945,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.