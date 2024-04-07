Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.76. 2,084,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

