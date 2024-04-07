Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 73,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Starbucks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 109,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

