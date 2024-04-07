Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 11,072 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after buying an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,550,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 564,983 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

