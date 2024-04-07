Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $334.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

