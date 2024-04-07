Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $579.46 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

