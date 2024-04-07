Stratos Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stratos Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $285.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $291.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average is $258.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.