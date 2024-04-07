Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

CRH Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

