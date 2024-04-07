Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average is $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

