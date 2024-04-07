Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81,311.78

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $81,311.78 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.28 or 0.04908083 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00025045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

