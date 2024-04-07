Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) vs. ENI (NYSE:E) Financial Analysis

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 5.00% 14.91% 5.85% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and Stratex Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $102.67 billion 0.59 $5.14 billion $3.02 11.18 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENI and Stratex Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 2 1 0 2.33 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

