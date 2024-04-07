STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.14 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $134.32 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,306.05 or 1.00036038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06848696 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,814,479.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.