Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.77. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

