StockNews.com Upgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE JEF opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

