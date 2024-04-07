StockNews.com Upgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

