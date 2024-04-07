StockNews.com Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.89. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,661,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,661,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,942. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

