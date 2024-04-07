StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE AINC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

