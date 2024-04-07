StockNews.com Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Sell

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.