StockNews.com Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LIND opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.