StockNews.com Downgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. GMS has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

