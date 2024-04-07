StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.