StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

About NortonLifeLock



Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

