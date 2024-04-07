StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.
About NortonLifeLock
