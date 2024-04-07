StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.