Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 7th (AIRT, AMS, ANSS, AUMN, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, FANH, GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

