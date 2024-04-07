Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

