Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

