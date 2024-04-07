SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.87. 873,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,830. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

