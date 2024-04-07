SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,552. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

