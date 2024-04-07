SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $80,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

SPLG opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

