SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,049. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

