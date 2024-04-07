SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,787. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $215.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

