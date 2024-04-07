S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.