Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.5% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.0 %

FSCO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 554,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,189. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

