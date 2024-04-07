Souders Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,370 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,309,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.23. 4,303,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,589. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

