SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

