Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.38. 198,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,547. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.64.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

