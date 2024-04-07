Smith Salley & Associates Takes $229,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,171,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141,024. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

