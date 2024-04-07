Smith Salley & Associates Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 467,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

