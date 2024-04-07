Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 5,423 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in RTX were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

