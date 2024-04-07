Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 5,081 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,198,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.