Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 314 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

