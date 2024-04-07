Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 19,199 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

