Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,294 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,646,000 after buying an additional 239,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $543.01 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.98.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

