Smith Salley & Associates Has $18.43 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $979.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $948.40 and its 200-day moving average is $769.58. The stock has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

