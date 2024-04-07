Smith Salley & Associates Has $11.28 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $159.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

