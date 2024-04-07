Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

