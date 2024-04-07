Smith Salley & Associates Buys 70 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $18,848,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.22. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

