Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.13% of Chemed worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $630.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $618.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

