Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,362.50 ($17.10).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
