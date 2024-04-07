SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.95.

Get SLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLM

SLM Stock Up 0.8 %

SLM stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 59.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.