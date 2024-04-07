Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$1.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.55.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

